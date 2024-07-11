Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $865.81 and last traded at $880.08. 2,194,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,463,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $899.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.15.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $843.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $777.11.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $204,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.