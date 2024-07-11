Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 1.4 %

SDPI stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

