Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 1.4 %

SDPI stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

