Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Shares Down 4.7%

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Approximately 17,911 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 14,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

Sutton Harbour Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

