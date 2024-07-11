SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RVTY. Barclays dropped their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.14.

Revvity stock opened at $106.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Revvity has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 86.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.33.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Revvity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Revvity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Revvity by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

