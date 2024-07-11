swisspartners Advisors Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF comprises about 0.7% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Europe ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 422.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 251,914 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,252,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 115,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $3,422,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.22. 197,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $58.38.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

