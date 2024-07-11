swisspartners Advisors Ltd Raises Stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up about 4.4% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXC. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.
SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA GXC traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $81.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51.
SPDR S&P China ETF Profile
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
