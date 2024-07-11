Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.94. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan acquired 1,250 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

