Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 62.8% in June

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the June 15th total of 102,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 722,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ TAOP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 52,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,730. Taoping has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

