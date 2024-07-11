Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 62.8% in June

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the June 15th total of 102,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 722,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Taoping Price Performance
NASDAQ TAOP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 52,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,730. Taoping has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.
Taoping Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taoping
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.