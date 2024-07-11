Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Target were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $759,810,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $409,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

NYSE TGT traded up $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $149.91. 825,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.62.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

