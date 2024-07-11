Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Target Global Acquisition I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 21.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 555,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 99,480 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,976,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 741,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGAA traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. Target Global Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.