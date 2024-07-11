TD Cowen Cuts TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $42.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut TPG from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TPG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.83.

TPG Stock Up 1.7 %

TPG stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. TPG’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,171.34%.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

