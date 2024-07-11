Team Hewins LLC Grows Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of ORAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 248,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Orange Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4523 dividend. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORAN. New Street Research raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORAN

Orange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.