Team Hewins LLC Increases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after buying an additional 143,041 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,209,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,268,000 after acquiring an additional 292,966 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $9.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

