Team Hewins LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hess by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,100,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,407,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Hess Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.12. 2,407,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $131.61 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

