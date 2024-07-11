Team Hewins LLC Purchases New Shares in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.25.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

