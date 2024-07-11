Team Hewins LLC Purchases New Shares in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Reliance Price Performance
Shares of RS traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20.
Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reliance Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.
Reliance Profile
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
