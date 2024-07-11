Team Hewins LLC Sells 138 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Team Hewins LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,260.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $544,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,469. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.01.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.52.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

