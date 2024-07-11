Team Hewins LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,476,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,686 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.32. 676,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $120.80.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

