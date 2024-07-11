Team Hewins LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,973,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1,703.46. 171,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,654.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,609.29. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,126.84 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.08.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

