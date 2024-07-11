Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Team has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $33,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,559,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,928,420.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,922 shares of company stock worth $96,510. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

