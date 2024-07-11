Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Performance
Team stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Team has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.84.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Team
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.