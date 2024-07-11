TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $27.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $27.30.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

