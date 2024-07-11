Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 9878839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).
Technology Minerals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.76.
About Technology Minerals
Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
