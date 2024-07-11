TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
TechPrecision Stock Performance
TPCS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 33,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,091. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. TechPrecision has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.21.
