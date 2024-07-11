TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

TPCS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 33,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,091. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. TechPrecision has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.21.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

About TechPrecision

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.