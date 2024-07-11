TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WULF. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.35.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TeraWulf by 50.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,115 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,372,195 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 459,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

