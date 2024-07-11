TerraClassicUSD Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $88.09 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00043731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,926,227 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,972,139 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.