Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.37

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 138144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Tesco Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

Tesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

