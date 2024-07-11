Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $32,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,370,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.8 %

TXN traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $199.99. 5,541,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $182.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

