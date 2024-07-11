Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 194 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Invesco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,742,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.82. 2,197,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.61. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.