Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

