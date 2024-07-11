Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Light & Wonder worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,944,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,878,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Price Performance

NASDAQ LNW traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $93.27. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $108.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.01 million. Analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.