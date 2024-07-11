Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Blackstone by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2,072.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,872 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. TD Cowen cut their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.61. 3,365,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

