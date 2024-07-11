Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $66.44 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $66,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,677. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $300.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.27.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.