Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Aramark worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,584,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after buying an additional 139,693 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,614,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,545,000 after purchasing an additional 91,866 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Aramark by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aramark by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,432,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,150,000 after purchasing an additional 527,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Aramark by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,982,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,918,000 after buying an additional 259,026 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Up 2.2 %

ARMK stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.07. 1,736,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aramark

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.