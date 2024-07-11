Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of WEX worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $5.31 on Thursday, hitting $182.27. 364,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,371 shares of company stock valued at $905,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

