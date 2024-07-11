Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $9.48 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Trex worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,053,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,748,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 35.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Trex Price Performance

Trex stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.38. 1,302,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

