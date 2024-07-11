Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.63. 3,763,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,534. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Several analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

