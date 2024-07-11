Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Onto Innovation worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 854.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after buying an additional 265,042 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Onto Innovation stock traded down $11.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.62. 681,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.32 and its 200-day moving average is $189.44.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.