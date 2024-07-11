Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,946,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 65,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 189,049 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.73. 182,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,757. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

