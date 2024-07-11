Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $2,867,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $3,239,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 894.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 793,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 713,907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 245,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 96,833 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE:REXR traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.17. 2,610,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,837. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

