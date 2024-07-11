Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 126 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,222 shares of company stock valued at $43,691,039. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $10.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $608.74. 552,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,910. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $582.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.61. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

