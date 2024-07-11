Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 184 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.