Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 231 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.04. 839,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

