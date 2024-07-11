Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases New Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,916,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,653,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.10.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,014. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.13.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

