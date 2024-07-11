Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 119 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $6.36 on Thursday, reaching $259.44. 926,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,079. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.55. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

