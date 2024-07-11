Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $1,619,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in General Mills by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in General Mills by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $1,436,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

General Mills Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GIS traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.