TFB Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:HD traded up $8.17 on Thursday, hitting $352.35. 1,732,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.01. The company has a market cap of $349.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.