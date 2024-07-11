The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 45.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

