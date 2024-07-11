The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $55.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 1.0 %

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $53,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,227,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $53,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,732 shares in the company, valued at $24,227,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,728 shares of company stock worth $785,980. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,881,000 after purchasing an additional 427,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,086,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.