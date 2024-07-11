The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $60.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $2,384,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $3,366,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Bruker by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 83,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $5,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

