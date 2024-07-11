The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 197,903.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 245,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 245,400 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,067,555 shares of company stock worth $26,983,738 and sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.