The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,000 shares, an increase of 406.5% from the June 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MAGS traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.60. 2,476,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,919. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. Magnificent Seven ETF has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $551.21 million, a PE ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.55.

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

