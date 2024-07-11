The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,000 shares, an increase of 406.5% from the June 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MAGS traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.60. 2,476,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,919. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. Magnificent Seven ETF has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $551.21 million, a PE ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.55.
Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile
